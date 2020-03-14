BPSC assistant engineer main exam 2019 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:17 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the main exam for assistant engineer recruitment 2019 under advertisement number 01/2019, 02/2019. 03/2019 and 04/2019 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the BPSC assistant engineer main exams under advertisement number 01/2019 were scheduled for March 21 and 22. The exams under advt 02/2019, 03/2019, 04/2019 were scheduled for March 28 and 29.

According to the official notice, the exams are postponed because the Bihar government has ordered for closure of all educational institutions til March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak.

BPSC was to release the admit cards on March 14. However, there is no update about its release yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites regularly for updates.

Bihar chief secretary on Friday announced that all schools, colleges, coaching institutes will be closed along with all parks, zoo, museums due to coronavirus outbreak in various states of India. However, Bihar has not witnessed any positive case till date. Bihar government has also postponed the Bihar Diwas celebration events that were scheduled to be organised from March 22 onwards. The events will possibly be organised in the month of April.