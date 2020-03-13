e-paper
Bihar govt shuts all schools, colleges till March 31, Bihar Diwas celebration postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Bihar govt has ordered closure of all schools and colleges till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak. CBSE, ICSE exams will not be cancelled until a decision is taken by the respective boards. Bihar Diwas celebration has also been postponed.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:14 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Student wearing a protective mask following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in Noida
Student wearing a protective mask following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in Noida(HT )
         

Bihar government has shut down all school and colleges in the state till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak. Chief secretary of Bihar Deepak Kumar on Friday said in a press briefing that all schools and colleges will be shut down till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the CBSE and ICSE board exams will continue until the respective boards decide to postpone it.

Moreover, Bihar diwas that is celebrated on March 22 every year has also been postponed this time due to coronavirus outbreak. “We are planning to celebrate Bihar Diwas in the month of April,” he said.

“We are requesting the local institutional bodies to cancel their internal examinations if possible,” he added.

The chief secretary also informed that all cinema halls, Anganbadi Kendras, parks, zoo, museum will also be closed and all sports and cultural activities will be cancelled in the state. 

Till date, India has reported 75 positive cases of COVID- 19 including one death due to the pandemic.

