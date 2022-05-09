BPSC paper leak: Deputy CM Sushil Modi calls it 'unfortunate', assures action

BPSC paper leak: Terming the BPSC paper leak as an "unfortunate" incident former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Monday assured of strict action against those who are responsible.

The remarks came after the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission was called off on Sunday due to a paper leak. The probe has thereafter been transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "What happened is unfortunate because lakhs of students appeared in this exam and they will have to appear again. The government has ordered an inquiry as to how the exam question paper was leaked and definitely, strict action will be taken against the guilty."

Reacting sharply to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's attack on the NDA government of renaming BPSC to "Bihar Lok Paper Leak Ayog", the BJP MP said that the credibility of BPSC "has been maintained" since the formation of Nitish-Kumar led government in the state.

"No one has ever levelled any kind of allegations since we came to power in the state. The results of BPSC started coming on time but it is also true that during the rule of Lalu Yadav, three BPSC Chairmen had to go to jail. Despite that Tejashwi Yadav is making allegations against us," Modi said.

Modi further said that the BPSC will have to be alert in the future to avert the repetition of such incidents again.