BPSC prelims answer key to be released soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services exam prelims 2018 was conducted on December 16, 2018 across 808 centres in Bihar. Around 5 lakh candidates had taken the examination held to recruit for 1400 vacancies in the state.

Candidates are waiting for the answer key for BPSC civil services prelims 2018. The BPSC is expected to release its official answer key soon on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in. However, there is no official announcement regarding the date for release of official answer key.

Moreover, various private institutes have released their unofficial answer key that can give you an idea of how well you performed in the BPSC prelims 2018.

Click here to check an unofficial answer key of BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 12:10 IST