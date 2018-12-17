BPSC prelims answer key 2018 by experts, check how well you performed

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the 64th civil services prelims exam this Sunday, December 16. The questions were easier than last year. However, the pattern of questions were somewhat changed. The fifth option (Option E) that had none of the above/ one or more options are correct, confused many aspirants.

The percentage of questions related to Bihar was higher than that of last few years.

Check the unofficial answer key of BPSC Set A Question Paper here:

(The answer key has been made by Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool , Patna. Views expressed here are personal. HT does not take any responsibility for any decision/s taken on basis of this answer key.)

