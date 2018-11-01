BPSC Recruitment 2018: 32 vacancies for audit officer, check details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application for 32 posts of audit officer under finance department of Bihar. Registration for the same will begin on November 27 and will conclude on December 14.

Candidates will have to apply online on the commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.Last date to deposit application fee is December 17. The board will receive hard copy of application forms only till 5 pm on January 5.

Only the candidate who has served for a minimum of 10 years in grade-III post can apply for the post.They will have to go through a written test containing two papers and the syllabus include finance and audit related topics.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:40 IST