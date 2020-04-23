e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for mineral development officer notified

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for mineral development officer notified

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). Aspirants can register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from May 4 to 18. There are a total of 20 vacancies.

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). Aspirants can register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from May 4 to 18. There are a total of 20 vacancies.

Candidates must have at least 2nd class degree in M.Sc. in Geology/ Applied Geology/ M.Tech. in Geology or a degree in Mining Engineering.

The last date to submit online application fee is May 25. After completing the registration process, candidates can apply before June 2. Last date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents is June 10, 2020 till 5 pm.

Candidates have to clear a written exam followed by an interview for final selection.

Age Limit:

General Male – 21 to 37 Years

General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years

Check official notification

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance hike till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance hike till July next year
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
Unparalleled global recession underway, twice as severe as 2009: Report
Unparalleled global recession underway, twice as severe as 2009: Report
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News