BPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for mineral development officer notified

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:32 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). Aspirants can register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from May 4 to 18. There are a total of 20 vacancies.

Candidates must have at least 2nd class degree in M.Sc. in Geology/ Applied Geology/ M.Tech. in Geology or a degree in Mining Engineering.

The last date to submit online application fee is May 25. After completing the registration process, candidates can apply before June 2. Last date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents is June 10, 2020 till 5 pm.

Candidates have to clear a written exam followed by an interview for final selection.

Age Limit:

General Male – 21 to 37 Years

General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years

