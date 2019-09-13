BPSSC SI Recruitment Result 2019: Main exam results declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:27 IST

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspector Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspector Mains Exam 2019 was held on August 25.

According to the selection process, only candidates who qualified in the General Hindi exams conducted in the first shift of the main exam were evaluated for the General studies exam scheduled in the second shift.

Here’s the direct link to download the Bihar Police Excise SI Result 2019.

How to check the results:

• Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

• Click on the link ‘Results: Main Exam for the post of Excise Sub Inspector with Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. Govt. of Bihar,” appearing on the homepage.

• A PDF file will appear on the display screen

• Check your result

• Download and take its print out for any future references

Around 2600 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 772 candidates have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The tentative date for PET is October 2019. Candidates will be informed about the admit card through SMS and email.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 16:27 IST