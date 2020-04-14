e-paper
Home / Education / Ambedkar Jayanti: Top 10 inspiring quotes by Baba Saheb

Ambedkar Jayanti: Top 10 inspiring quotes by Baba Saheb

On April 14, India celebrates the Ambedkar Jayanti, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the leader who fought for the upliftment of the untouchables, oppressed, labourers, and women.

education Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr. BR Ambedkar
Dr. BR Ambedkar (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Dr B R Ambedkar, played an imperative role in the framework of the Indian constitution and is famously known as the father of the Indian constitution. On April 14, India celebrates the Ambedkar Jayanti, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the leader who fought for the upliftment of the untouchables, oppressed, labourers, and women.

He was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow city. He was a social reformer who inspired the Dalit, and Buddhist movement and was involved in a fight against the social discrimination against the Dalits. He was later also revered as a “Dalits icon” for his contribution towards their rights and social freedom.

Here are some inspiring quotes by Dr B R Ambedkar:

1. I like the religion which teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.

2. Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

3. Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.

4. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

5.Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

6. What are we having this liberty for? We are having this liberty in order to reform our social system, which is full of inequality, discrimination and other things, which conflict with our fundamental rights.

7. Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.

8. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

9. However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.

10. My social philosophy may be said to be enshrined in three words: liberty, equality and fraternity. Let no one, however, say that I have borrowed by philosophy from the French Revolution. I have not. My philosophy has roots in religion and not in political science. I have derived them from the teachings of my Master, the Buddha.

