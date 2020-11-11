e-paper
Home / Education / BSc Honours Nursing results 2020 for Florence Nightingale college declared at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

BSc Honours Nursing results 2020 for Florence Nightingale college declared at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

BSc Honours Nursing results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate nursing courses in Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. New Delhi can check the scorecards online at nta.ac.in.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSc Honours Nursing results 2020.
BSc Honours Nursing results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

BSc Honours Nursing results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the score cards for BSc Nursing Honours 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate nursing courses in Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. New Delhi can check the scorecards online at nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the online computer-based exam on October 31, 2020, in 10 centres spread across Delhi.

“All the candidates admitted were females since only females could apply for the exam/admission,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check BSc Honours Nursing results 2020.

How to check BSc Honours Nursing results 2020:

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Public Notice: Declaration of results of the entrance exam for admission to the B.Sc (Hons.) nursing course of Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi”

A new page in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check the results

Key in your credentials and login

The BSc Honours Nursing results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

