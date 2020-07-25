BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 likely by July-end, confirmed date to be released on July 27

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:46 IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education which conducts the Class 10 examinations of the schools in the state would reveal the date of result announcement on July 27.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra told The Hindustan Times that the results would most likely be announced by July end. A total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam held by Board of Secondary Education that ended on March 2. Last year, the class 10 results were announced on May 21.

Though the examination was not affected by the Covid lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answersheets of was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread the Covid-19 virus. Hazra said the Board had to engaged 6000 more evaluators in addition to the 17000 it had initially decided for the evaluation of the answer papers to make up the lost time. The board completed the evaluation process in June.

Officials said the students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.