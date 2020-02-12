e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BSEB declares Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019 result at biharboard.online

BSEB declares Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019 result at biharboard.online

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019.
Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019. (biharboard.online)
         

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019 can check their result by visiting the website of BSEB at biharboard.online.

Here is the direct link to check the BSEB Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019.

How to check BSEB Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019

1) Visit the website of of Bihar School Examination Board

2) Click on the link to view/print result of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens and click on search

4) Your results will be displayed on the screen, take a print out and download on your computer

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
At CBI vs CBI hearing, Delhi judge’s tongue lashing for probe agency
At CBI vs CBI hearing, Delhi judge’s tongue lashing for probe agency
SC to hear plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday
SC to hear plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News