BSEB declares Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019 result at biharboard.online

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:35 IST

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019 can check their result by visiting the website of BSEB at biharboard.online.

Here is the direct link to check the BSEB Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019.

How to check BSEB Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019

1) Visit the website of of Bihar School Examination Board

2) Click on the link to view/print result of Physical Education and Health Instructor Eligibility Test 2019

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens and click on search

4) Your results will be displayed on the screen, take a print out and download on your computer