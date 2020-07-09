e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSEB OFSS Admission 2020: Bihar board begins online admission for Class 11

BSEB OFSS Admission 2020: Bihar board begins online admission for Class 11

Those students who have cleared matriculation examination can apply for Class 11 admission by registering themselves on www.ofssbihar.in by filling online form between July 8 and 17.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:31 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
(HT File)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to commence registration for admission in Class 11 through online facilitation system for students (OFSS) on July 8.

Those students who have cleared matriculation examination can apply for Class 11 admission by registering themselves on www.ofssbihar.in by filling online form between July 8 and 17.

The board has already uploaded a list of affiliated institutes consisting more than 3,400 higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability and college type.

A senior BSEB official said, “The applicant has to pay Rs 300 per school or college for registration. Applicants can select a maximum of 20 schools or colleges in their application form.”

“The applicants are advised to go through common prospectus before registration for queries related to school or college allotment system, documents required for filling form etc. Those candidates who lack internet connectivity can apply for registration at Vasudha Centre across the state”, added the official.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “Board will issue fresh dates for online registration for those students whose results are pending or those of other education boards who are still waiting for the announcement of results.”

Altogether 12.04 lakh students cleared the matriculation exam conducted by BSEB this year.

Meanwhile, several private schools affiliated with CBSE are opting provisional admissions while others are waiting for results announcement which is scheduled on July 15.

Principal of DAV Public School VS Ojha said, “We have already taken provisional admission of our own students of Class 10 on the basis of pre-board marks. However, their admissions will be confirmed only after the announcement of CBSE results. Admission on the vacant seats will be taken through online registration followed by interview.”

top news
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In