BSF Constable recruitment notification 2019 released, 10th pass may apply for 1356 vacancies

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:15 IST

Border security forces has invited applications from both male and female candidates belonging to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, for the recruitment to the post of constable (GD). Candidates interested and eligible for the post have to personally appear at the PST and PET centre designated in respect of their districts from November 7 to November 14, 2019, for registration of their applications.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1356 vacancies of constable. Out of which, 1184 vacancies are for male candidates and 172 for female candidates.

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years old as on August 1, 2019. Candidates should not been born before August 2, 1996 and after August 1, 2001. Upper age limit is relaxable by three years for OBC and five years for SC/ST applicants.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed class 10th or matriculation from a recognised board or university.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

How to Apply:

Candidates should visit the PET and PST center designated for their district, with a duly filled application form. Candidate can download Annexure-1 (application form) from the official notification, and fill it up with the requisite information. The application form should be typed or neatly hand written along with the passport size photograph affixed at prescribed place in the application form.

Candidates should also bring the following documents along with them:

1.Self attested copies of certificate/testimonies as proof of educational qualification, age/ date of birth.

2.Self attested copies of caste/category certificates for reserved category candidates issued by the prescribed authority.

3.Identity proof like Adhaar card, Voter id or ration card.

4.Self attested copies of domicile certificate.

5.A form for issue of admit card will also be filled and submitted along with passport size photograph as per Annexure-2 with application form.