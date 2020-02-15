e-paper
Home / Education / BSSC inter level CCE prelims Results 2014 declared, check merit list here

BSSC inter level CCE prelims Results 2014 declared, check merit list here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC )has declared the results of inter level combined competitive exam 2014. Candidates can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted in 2018.

education Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:30 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC )has declared the results of inter level combined competitive prelims exam 2014. Candidates can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC had conducted the inter level CCE 2014 on December 8,9, and 10 in the year 2018. The result was declared on February 14, 2020.

BSSC inter level CCE was conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. There were 150 objective questions.

How to check BSSC merit list:

Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in

Go to the ‘Notice Board’ tab

Click on the link given for the result dated 14-02-20202

A PDF file will open that has the merit list

Find your name in the list.

Direct link to download BSSC merit list

‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under public safety act
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
‘100 points’: Ahead of Tests, Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for India
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
