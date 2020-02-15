BSSC inter level CCE prelims Results 2014 declared, check merit list here

education

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:30 IST

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC )has declared the results of inter level combined competitive prelims exam 2014. Candidates can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC had conducted the inter level CCE 2014 on December 8,9, and 10 in the year 2018. The result was declared on February 14, 2020.

BSSC inter level CCE was conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. There were 150 objective questions.

How to check BSSC merit list:

Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in

Go to the ‘Notice Board’ tab

Click on the link given for the result dated 14-02-20202

A PDF file will open that has the merit list

Find your name in the list.

Direct link to download BSSC merit list