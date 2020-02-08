BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020 : Application process begins for 6379 junior engineer vacancies

education

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:38 IST

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineers against advertisement number 01/2019.

There are a total of 6379 vacancies. Out of the 6379 vacancies, there are 5815 vacancies for civil engineers, 432 for mechanical and 132 for electrical engineers.

Candidates who have done Diploma in civil, electrical or mechanical engineering can apply for the posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 17.

Educational Qualification:

Civil Engineer:

All India Council for Technical Education, Diploma of Civil Engineering accredited institutions from New Delhi who related technical education be given diplomas by the Council / University OR Diploma provided in the civil engineering in non-distance mode by Deemed University established under the provisions of UGC Act provided that the said Deemed University received the approval of the University Grants Commission for doing diploma courses in civil engineering.

Mechanical Engineer:

All India Council for Technical Education, Diploma of Mechanical Engineering accredited institutions from New Delhi who related technical education be given diplomas by the Council / University OR Diploma provided in the Mechanical engineering in non-distance mode by Deemed University established under the provisions of UGC Act provided that the said Deemed University received the approval of the University Grants Commission for doing diploma courses in Mechanical engineering.

Electrical Engineer:

All India Council for Technical Education, Diploma of Electrical Engineering accredited institutions from New Delhi who related technical education be given diplomas by the Council / University OR Diploma provided in the Electrical engineering in non-distance mode by Deemed University established under the provisions of UGC Act provided that the said Deemed University received the approval of the University Grants Commission for doing diploma courses in Electrical engineering.

DETAILS OF POSTS

Civil – 5815 Posts

Mechanical – 432 Posts

Electrical – 132 Posts

Total - 6379 posts

Age limit:

The minimum age limit for the post is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 37 Years.

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online