Calcutta University Results 2019: CU results for BA, BSc, BCom Part III (General) declared on wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Results 2019: Calcutta University on Wednesday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part III (General ) examination, 2019.

Aug 14, 2019
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Calcutta University Results 2019: Calcutta University on Wednesday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part III (General ) examination, 2019. (Arvind Yadav/HT file)
         

Calcutta University on Wednesday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part III (General ) examination, 2019. The results have been declared under the 1+1+1 system.

The results were declared around 3.30pm on the West Bengal Examination results 2017 website at wbresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the West Bengal BA/BSc/BCom Part III results (General):

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2019

2) Click on the link for BA/Bsc Part III (General) or link for Bcom Part III results (General)

3) Enter your roll number on the login page that opens

4) Submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:10 IST

