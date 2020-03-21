e-paper
Calicut University LLB exams postponed

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Calicut University LLB theory examination has been postponed .The exam was scheduled to begin from March 20. UGC had on March 19 ordered all the universities to defer their examinations. The revised dates of the exams will be intimated in the due course of time.

The University of Calicut informed the postponement of LLB theory exam through a tweet on Friday. Also, Thiruvanantapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier tweet to the university to postpone the examination, replying to which the university tweeted about the postponement of the law exam.

The university had earlier decided to conduct the examination as per schedule, despite the UGC order. Tharoor wrote in his tweet, “It has been brought to my attention that despite the directive of the University Grants Commission vide letter no. F. no. 1-14/2020 dated 19/3/20 which as you know has asked all the universities int he country to reschedule all examination and related activities post March 31 on account of the current COVID- 19 scenario, the university has apparently taken a decision to conduct LLB examination from Monday, March 23. This decision has naturally caused considerable distress among the families of over 1500 students who are registered to take these exams.”

UGC in the reply put out a notice that reads, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that all examinations including theory, practical and viva scheduled from the afternoon of 20-3-2020 has been postponed with immediate effect until further notice . The revised dates will be intimated later.”

