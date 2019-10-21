Calicut University Result declared for B.Com, BBA, MA Journalism and MA Mass Communication, direct link here

education

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:35 IST

Calicut University has announced the results of first semester B.Com, BBA examination, November 2018 (SDE-CUCBCSS) and fourth semester MA Journalism and Mass Communications (CCSS) results. The results have been declared.

Students who appeared in first semester B.Com, BBA examination, November 2018 SDE-CUCBCSS and fourth semester MA Journalism and Mass Communications (CCSS) can check their results at the university’s official website at uoc.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to check results.

The Calicut University has also released the details about the results which can be checked by clicking here.

The Calicut University website is running slow due to heavy traffic, so you may have to wait for a while and try again to check the results.

Note: Visit Calicut University website regularly for latest news and updates on the examinations.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:07 IST