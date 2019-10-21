e-paper
Calicut University Result declared for B.Com, BBA, MA Journalism and MA Mass Communication, direct link here

Calicut University Result: Calicut University has announced results of first semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com, BBA examination, November 2018 and fourth semester MA Journalism and Mass Communications (CCSS) results.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Calicut University has announced the results of first semester B.Com, BBA examination, November 2018 (SDE-CUCBCSS) and fourth semester MA Journalism and Mass Communications (CCSS) results. The results have been declared.

Students who appeared in first semester B.Com, BBA examination, November 2018 SDE-CUCBCSS and fourth semester MA Journalism and Mass Communications (CCSS) can check their results at the university’s official website at uoc.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to check results.

Hindustantimes

The Calicut University has also released the details about the results which can be checked by clicking here.

The Calicut University website is running slow due to heavy traffic, so you may have to wait for a while and try again to check the results.

Note: Visit Calicut University website regularly for latest news and updates on the examinations.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:07 IST

