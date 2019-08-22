Candidates to file nomination for students union polls today

education

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:14 IST

Nomination for students union elections across 14 universities in the state to be held on Thursday.

On Wednesday, campaigning was carried out in full swing with the students wing of the major political parties declaring their official candidates for the elections. The campuses of these 14 universities also witnessed heavy sloganeering along with marches and one-to-one campaigning.

“No student can enter the university premises without an identity card from Thursday. Police personnel have also been deployed on the main gates of the University of Rajasthan to ensure discipline. Any student who wants to file nomination will go to his/her respective department to file nominations,” said JP Singh, dean students’ welfare. “We can allow three to four people to go along with a candidate when he/ she files the nominations but they too should have proper identity cards with them,” he added.

In the fray of official candidates, long time Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker Amit Kumar Badbadwal has been nominated as the presidential candidate. For the post of vice-president in the students union, Deepak Kumar has been nominated from ABVP, whereas Arun Sharma and Kiran Meena have been nominated for general secretary and joint secretary respectively.

For National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Uttam Chaudhary has been nominated as the presidential candidate and Mahaveer Gurjar as the general secretary. Priyanka Meena and Lakshmi Pratap Khangarot have been nominated for vice-president and joint secretary respectively.

“The issues of the students are a priority but these elections are being contested on the lines of nationalism. The students know that we have worked a lot for exam issues, mass communication department issue, hostel facilities and infrastructure etc. We do not only have an election to contest but also have a vision to awaken the students about nationalism where scrapping Article 370 and 35A are the two major steps taken up by the government for the welfare of the nation,” said Hoshiyar Singh Meena, general secretary ABVP.

The student wing of the Congress is claiming to contest the elections highlighting the student issues and the causes they want to raise. “We are telling the students how the ABVP has hindered several developments in the universities. The students know that we have not left their side whenever they faced any issues related to academics, hostels etc. We are confident that the students will accept the NSUI’S ideology heartwarmingly,” said Jaswinder Chaudhary, spokesperson, NSUI.

