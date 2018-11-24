CAT 2018: CAT exam tomorrow, what to keep in mind before entering the centre

If you are one of the 2.41 lakh candidates who are going to appear in the CAT 2018 exam that will be conducted by IIM Calcutta tomorrow ,November 25, here are some important points to keep in mind before entering the examination hall. The examination will be conducted over 374 centres across 147 city.

What to keep in mind:

1. Take a print out of the admit card on an A4-size Paper. Admit Card is valid only if the Candidate’s photograph and signature images are legibly printed.

2. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift exam will be held between 9 am and 12 noon while in the second shift will be held between 2:30pm and 5:30.

3.. Candidates will have to reach the centre between 7:30 am and 8:45 am to appear for the first shift exam while for the second shift exam, candidates will have to reach between 1 pm and 2:15 pm

4. Candidates are required to download their admit cards from CAT website, take a printout, affix their photo (same as uploaded in application form) and bring to the test centre along with identity proofs.

5.. Before leaving for the Test Centre, Candidates are requested to verify and carry their original ID proof and the printed CAT 2018 Admit card.

6. You can check the embedded link of Google map of the location of test centre provided on your admit card so that you do not face difficulty in reaching the section.

7. Do not wear any jewelry (or any item(s) of or containing metal), Jackets and Footwear inside the Exam Lab.

8. Do not carry pen or paper to the test lab. You will be provided with a writing pad and a pen for rough calculation at the test centre.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 15:24 IST