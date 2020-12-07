e-paper
Home / Education / CAT 2020 answer key to be released tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check

CAT 2020 answer key to be released tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to check

IIM CAT 2020: The provisional answer key of CAT 2020 will be released on Tuesday, December 8 on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Here’s how to download.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM CAT 2020 answer key
         

CAT 2020 answer key: The provisional answer key of CAT 2020 will be released on Tuesday, December 8 on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Candidates response IDs will also be uploaded on the website. The link will be activated at 10 am. A statement regarding this is scrolling on the hompeage.

IIM Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode. Candidates who have taken the examination will be able to download their response sheet and provisional answer key.

Candidates will be given options to raise objection against any key and submit their representations online. After considering the valid objections, IIM Indore will release the final answer key based on which the final CAT 2020 result will be prepared.

How to download CAT 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the answer key link scrolling on the homepage or Click on Login

Key in your login credentials

Your CAT 2020 answer keys and response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and check your answers.

