CAT 2020 Slot 2 Exam: Section-wise analysis and difficulty level of test

The second slot of CAT 2020 was held from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The nation-wide MBA entrance exam was conducted by IIM Indore at various centres across the country. The overall difficulty level of the CAT 2020 Slot two was difficult compared to the difficulty level of the exam held in slot one.

The paper was divided into three sections — Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. The exam had two types of questions: a) MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions b) TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs. The marking scheme is as follows: three marks for every correct answer and negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

Highlights of the exam:

1. The total marks of CAT 2020 is 228.

2. The level of VARC was difficult.

3. The level of Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning was also difficult.

4. Quantitative section was of moderate level.

5. Total MCQ Questions were 57 and Non MCQ (TITA) were 19.

6. VARC - 26 Qs (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

7. DILR - 24 Qs (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

8. QA - 26 Qs (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

CAT 2020: Good Attempts

CAT 2020: Difficulty levels

Section Wise Analysis:

1. Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

The overall difficulty level of the section was difficult. There were a total of 4 sets of Reading comprehension. Compared to last year, this section was tough. Two passages were moderate and two were difficult. Questions were not straightforward, they were inference based. In VARC, out of 26 questions, there were 21 MCQs and 5 TITA based questions.

2. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

DILR was tough as compared to last year’s paper. There were 2 sets of 6 questions each. There were 6 TITA (Type in The Answer) questions out of the 24 questions asked in this section. In DILR, out of 24 questions, there were 18 MCQs and 6 TITA based questions.

3. Quantitative Ability (QA)

This time, the majority of the questions were from Arithmetic and Algebra. The overall level of the section was moderate and tougher than last year. Around 8-10 questions asked from Arithmetic, out of which 5- 6 questions were of easy level. Algebra - There were around 10 questions in which 3-4 questions were of easy level. In QA, out of 26 questions, there were 18 MCQs and 8 TITA based questions.

It is expected that a raw score of 125-130 can fetch you 99.5 percentile. The result of the exam is expected to be out in the second week of January 2020.

(Author Mr. Vijay Jha is a President, Academics, Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)