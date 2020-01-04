CAT Result 2019 declared at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download score card

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 12:32 IST

CAT Result 2019 : The wait is finally over. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has declared the results of common aptitude test (CAT) 2019 today. IIM Kozhikode has tweeted about the announcement of CAT 2019 results now.

The wait is finally over.#CAT2019 results have been declared today! Candidates can now download their official CAT 2019 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2019 website (https://t.co/WiKO2chCBT). #IIMK #IIMs #CAT2019result #Breaking — IIM Kozhikode (@IIMKozhikode) January 4, 2020

Candidates who had appeared for the CAT 2019 exam can download their score card online at iimcat.ac.in.Candidates will have to login using their registration ID and password to download their scorecard.

IIM CAT 2019 was held on November 24, 2019 . CAT 2019 answer key was released on November 29. Over 2 lakh candidates had taken the exam.

The exam was of three hours. There were three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. Student got 60 minutes to complete each section and they had to complete one section before proceeding to the next.

CAT 2019 result: Here are the steps to check your results

1) Check the official website of CAT 2019 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2019’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout

Click here to download CAT 2019 score card