Home / Education / CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to be conducted between July 1-15, says HRD Minister

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to be conducted between July 1-15, says HRD Minister

Minister Pokhriyal conveyed his best wishes to the students appearing in the remaining class 10 and 12 board examination on microblogging site, Twitter.  

education Updated: May 08, 2020 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
         

The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 board examination from July 1 to 15, said HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“Only north east students have to appear for class 10th exam and exam for only 12 subjects will be conducted for class 12th exam” HRD minister has said in his video.

On Tuesday, while conducting a webinar on a social media platform, the HRD Minister said that the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.

Earlier, on Thursday the education minister said that the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23.

