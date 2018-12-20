CBSE 12th Board Exam 2019 date sheet released: Practical exam in Allahabad preponed due to Kumbh, check schedule here

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) in a letter to all heads of school, has informed that the Class 12 practical exams 2019 in Allahabad has been preponed. The practical examination in Allahabad will commence from January 1 on account of Kumbh mela celebrations, while in all other cities, the practicals will commence on its scheduled date i.e., January 16.

The practicals for other cities will be held between January 15 and February 15, 2019.

Examination in skill-based subjects,along with a few others which are being opted by a small number of students, will commence from the later half of February 2019. Meanwhile, practical examination in all such subjects should be completed within first half of February 2019, the board stated in the letter.

“The board is mulling completing the process of examination and re-evaluation early for class XII. There is a view that exams should be held early so that the process of re-evaluation of answer sheets is completed before the cut-off dates of major universities like the Delhi University (DU) pass,” a senior official said.

“The CBSE has actively considered this matter at the highest level. Last year the examinations began in the first week of March. This is year there is likelihood of the process beginning and getting completed early,” the official said.

The Board also said practical examinations should be conducted invariably in two sessions in a day if the number of candidates is more than 20. It also asked the schools to upload the marks on the date of examination from the school where practical examination will be conducted by external examiner.

Click here to view the official notice by CBSE

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 09:32 IST