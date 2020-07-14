CBSE 12th Result 2020: Noida twins Mansi and Manya surprise all with perfectly identical scores

education

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:23 IST

Noida twins Mansi and Manya were born nine minutes apart on March 3, 2003. That seems to be the only thing that separates these Greater Noida twins, till date.

Apart from having identical faces and voices, both of them are crazy about badminton. Even their food habits are similar — both love gorging on a low-fat diet.

But what has left their parents, teacher and friends surprised the most is that even their Class 12 CBSE scores, the results of which were declared on Monday, were perfectly identical.

Both of them, who studied Science, scored 95.8%.

“I am so happy that our marks in all five subjects are same. Manya worked very hard and was expecting a higher score than me in the board examinations, but our scores matched. We always study together and help each other out with doubts. She is stronger in physics while I understand chemistry better than her,” said Mansi.

The girls studied at Aster Public School in Greater Noida and were neck and neck in every subject. Jaivir Dagar, the vice principal of Astar Public School, jokingly told HT that he still gets confused while trying to identify the twins. “Today, when we checked their marks, it was like ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not’ for the whole school. While both the siblings scored 98 in English and computer science, they have 95 each in physics, chemistry and physical education,” he said.

The parents of the girls said they felt extremely proud, albeit a slight bit surprised as to how similar their scores turned out to be. “We have come to Hathras to celebrate the good news with my parents, who live here. The twins are celebrating this day with their grandparents here. I have no words to express my happiness, but this is an amazing feeling,” said Suchetan Raj Singh, the father of the twins. Singh is an ex-serviceman, who is now settled in Greater Noida west.

Their mother Vijaya Singh said that the two have always been very supportive of each other. “Now, they are working hard to crack the engineering examinations. I hope they will get the same rank there also,” she said.