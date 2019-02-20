CBSE 2019 Class 10 Boards to commence from tomorrow, here’s what to keep in mind

CBSE Boards 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination 20 19 will begins from tomorrow, February 21.The exam will commence with E- Publishing And E- Office (vocational paper) however, the core papers will commence from March 7 with Mathematics paper.

Check date sheet here:

Here’s what to keep in mind

1. Don’t forget your admit card.

2. Make sure your admit card has signatures of your principal, guardian as well as your own signature

3. Don’t carry any electronic device like mobile,bluetooth, pager etc with you to the exam hall

4. Wear your school uniform and your school identity card

5. Entry to the examination centres will close at 10:00 am

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been organising workshops and training sessions across the country to train up to one lakh evaluators, teachers and principals ahead of the class 10 and 12 examinations.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:02 IST