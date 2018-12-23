CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2019 date sheet released, check it here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the date sheet of Class 10 and class 12 examination 2019 on its official website.

According to the date sheet, Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 21 to March 29, 2019.

While preparing the date sheet, the board has tried to take care that students get sufficient time between the examination of important subjects. It has also kept in mind that the dates of competitive examinations may not coincide with the boards examinations.

The board has also kept in mind the Delhi University admission schedule as per orders of the Delhi high court.

The board has tried to conduct early the exam of subjects offered by small number of students so that less number of schools are involved and disturbed.

The CBSE has also tried to give students maximum time to prepare by early announcement of date sheet.

Click here to check the CBSE class 10th date sheet

Click here to check the CBSE class 12th date sheet

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 19:40 IST