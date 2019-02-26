CBSE 2019 sample question paper for Maths: Tips to score good marks

CBSE Maths: It’s considered to be a very “tough” subject with many students saying they find it “scary”, but Mathematics can be fun if you understand all the concepts, keep solving problems and have a patient teacher to help you out. Mathematics paper is scheduled on March 18. With just few days left, students should focus on revision and practising more sample papers to self- evaluate their preparation for the paper.

Planning the paper

Laying emphasis on exam pattern overview before planning of revision strategy, Davinder Singh, mathematics teacher at the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 19, says students should go through the question papers of previous examinations carefully. Look for the choices in questions and choose topics you would want to master first.

You can get a fairly good idea of the choices and pattern in the sample papers uploaded on the CBSE site. The pattern almost remains constant every year; albeit with some slight changes.

“I always advise my students to go through difficult chapters well in advance before the examination. These chapters cannot be revised in the few days you get before the exam. Remember, the grey areas cannot be covered in the 11th hour,” adds Davinder Singh.

