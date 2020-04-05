e-paper
CBSE asks schools to spread awareness on PM Modi’s call to light candles

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asked the thousands of schools affiliated to it to spread awareness about the event among their students.

Apr 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on COVID-19 via a video message, in New Delhi onFriday. PM Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.(ANI)
         

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asked the thousands of schools affiliated to it to spread awareness about the event among their students.

The HRD ministry also wrote a letter to states asking them to spread awareness about the event.

The CBSE letter informed schools that an Aarogya Setu app had been developed by the Ayush ministry to fight Covid 19 and added that it can prove useful. It also informed that protocol for immunity boosting had also been developed.

The letter by Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE’s director, academics, advised schools to inform their teachers by 5 PM about the prime minister’s call.

Significantly, a similar letter was also sent by the HRD ministry Joint Secretary Maneesh Garg to states which also suggested that an action taken status be conveyed to the ministry. State coordinators of Samagra Shiksha will coordinate, the letter said.

However, as questions were raised about the need to submit feedback, HRD officials clarified that it was a voluntary exercise.

An MHRD spokesperson said that Mr. Garg’s email was only meant to inform the students to voluntarily download the app and participate in the diya lighting. There is no coercion on anyone to do the same. As schools are closed there is no question of monitoring of attendance. The action taken report asked from state education officers is to ensure that they have further disseminated the information, said the spokesperson.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to light candles or flash mobile lights on Sunday for nine minutes, the HRD ministry suggested that students should take up the initiative. The ministry however said they should not assembly in colonies.

The ministry also suggested students build immunity by taking up suggestions by AYUSH ministry.

In the material attached to the letter by HRD secretary Amit Khare to educational institutions, the AYUSH ministry has suggested measures like taking Chyawanprash, drinking herbal tea or Milk with turmeric powder to promote immunity.

It also suggested drinking warm water, practising Yogasanas among other things.

