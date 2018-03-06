CBSE Board Exam 2018: Hindi paper was easy and as expected, say teachers and students

Students and teachers at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad said on Tuesday the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 10 Hindi question paper was easy and as expected.

“The question paper was easy and in accordance with what was taught to us. Word limit helped me in managing my time,” Pranjal Srivastava of Gangagurukulam School said.

“I answered all the questions and the pattern of question paper was familiar to me as a similar question paper was made available to us in the pre-board exams,” Apurwa Upadhya, a student at the same school, said.

Anshul Tripathi, a Hindi teacher at Gangagurukulam School, found the question paper good for candidates to answer.

“The question paper was in accordance with the prescribed format ... The students were for the first time given word limit for some questions which made them write answers in requisite proportions,” Tripathi said.

Sudha Srivastava, another Hindi teacher in the same school, said the question paper was easy for students who had prepared properly for the exam.

“Questions including unseen passages, unseen poetry, creative writing questions like application writing and advertisement writing besides essay writing and long answers were asked in adequate proportion,” she added.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the CBSE began on Monday. Over 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam and over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 tests this year.

Many students across the country said on Monday that the CBSE Class 12 English paper was easy as compared to last year but they could not attempt all the questions due to lack of time.

(With inputs from Kenneth John in Allahabad)