CBSE Board exam 2020: Smart studies work at the last minute

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:57 IST

Concentrate on your strengths, keep confidence levels high and be positive, says Sandeep Kumar, Punjab civil services, allied, employment officer-cum-career counsellor, Chandigarh. With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams starting, it is natural to panic and worry unnecessarily about revising the entire syllabus. However, with these last-minute tips and tricks, students can sail through exam season smoothly.

Smart revision

Studying smartly counts, so keep that in mind if you want to avoid stress, says Sunita Kapoor, a counsellor appointed by the UT education department.

Listing out major focus areas for the students, she says, “Develop a plan; planning is key in the last days before the exam. Get your sleep schedule right: Eight hours are a must,” she adds.

Remember, a tired mind can be forgetful, something that definitely won’t help you during exams.

“Work on your weak subjects, but also concentrate on the subjects you are good at. Keep revising those topics and make sure you don’t lose marks,” says Kumar.

Always be confident, advise experts. Being optimistic will help you stay relaxed, which means you will be able to easily recall the material you have studied, they say.

Use flow charts and diagrams

“For quick revision use flow charts and diagrams and practice exam papers of the last five years to cover all bases,” says Kapoor. She also highlights the importance of the revision timetable “to ensure that adequate time is given to each and every subject. Students who need to pay more attention to maths and science should balance (time) accordingly.”

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books are important, Kapoor adds. “NCERT books form the basis for most questions asked in the board exams. These books must not be ignored.”

For Kumar, summaries and snippets are the key. While revising, try to summarise one page in one or two lines. Let that be the trigger which helps you recall a topic or chapter.

Both Kapoor and Kumar stress on the importance of writing practice. “Someone can be good with oral presentation but often students get stuck with written and subjective text. They don’t know how to frame their answers. So it’s very important to practice extempore writing before exams.”

One can manage time well if one works on one subject at a time, sets a study schedule, completes the most important subject first and keeps revising notes, believe experts.

Exercise helps too

Highlighting the importance of physical activity, Kapoor says it improves academic performance and focus, brings down stress levels and instils positive behaviour.

Parents’ responsibility is crucial so Kapoor feels they should do their best to motivate the child and try not to compare him or her with others. “Children should not be pressurised for marks. Parents should always encourage the child to do well.”

On technology, she advises students to check out lectures now available on YouTube. However, “parents should be in the room when children are using the internet and supervise them,” she cautions.