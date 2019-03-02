CBSE Board Exams 2019 for Class 10, 12 begin today, see pics

CBSE Board Exams 2019: It is no less than a festival for all the students and their parents who are appearing for the board examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started conducting the examinations for main subjects for Class 10 and 12 from Saturday.

See pictures here:

The students and parents check the sitting plan before the class XIIth exam at Mayur Vihar School in New Delhi. ( Sushil Kumar/ HT )

The students doing last minute revision before their class XIIth exam at Mayur Vihar School in New Delhi. ( Sushil Kumar )

Parents showering blessings to their children before Board exams.

Teachers wish good luck to students at an examination centre before they appear for class 10th IT and class 12th English CBSE examinations, in Gurugram ( Yogendra Kumar/ HT )

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 15:13 IST