CBSE Board Exams 2019: Four books to stay motivated and positive during exams

The Board examinations are all set to begin next month. Teens and their parents may be confident or biting-their-nails nervous, excited for the big event or just plain scared.

Whatever the state of mind, a good book can do wonders to alleviate the stress, help chart out a road map, manage time better, and be foresighted and sharp.

Here are four books you can read as a parent to help your child with tips to stay motivated and positive before the exams.

1.Eat That Frog! - Brian Tracy

Brian Tracy’s Eat That Frog! 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time is translated into 40 languages. Students at this time feel one doesn’t have enough time. Tracy, who is regarded as an expert in the field of psychology and success, gives practical advice in this book that will help you plan your schedule better, and work with maximum efficiency.

2.Do Hard Things- Alex and Brett Harris

Here comes a book that is written by teens for teens. Full of personal anecdotes, young revolutionaries on their world changing methods, to practical examples of what a teenager can really achieve when they challenge perceptions and stereotypes about themselves and reach their true potential, Do Hard Things- A Teenage Rebellion Against Low Expectations is a book that will leave every teenager better prepared to take any challenge in life and confident about themselves and what they can achieve.

3.What Colour is Your Parachute for teens?- Carol Christen and Richard N Bolles

Engaging, funny and made specially for teens, this book by Carol Christen and Richard N Bolles puts teenagers face-to-face with questions like what career is best suited for you, what kind of internships you should be doing, how social media can help you advance your career and other questions that will help students see the bigger picture, the world outside and how they can navigate it to have the career of their choice.

4.Word Power Made Easy- Norman Lewis

To ace the exams one requires good understanding and grasp of the subject. But to put it down on paper one also needs a sharp and quick vocabulary that will help beat the clock put the matter down as precisely as you can. Stock up on this valuable book which also comes loaded with valuable tips on how to make your study habits more effective and learn more words in less time.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 08:13 IST