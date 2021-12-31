CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15
CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will...
06: 08 pm IST
06: 04 pm IST
06:03 pm IST
05:55 pm IST
05:40 pm IST
05:33 pm IST
05:26 pm IST
CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1. The minister announced the dates through a live video on his social media accounts. Every year, the board exams used to begin from the month of February and end in March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started a bit late due to the pandemic and classes were held online.
Earlier this month, the minister had clarified that there is no possibility of conducting the board examination till February and the dates regarding the same will be decided only after analysing the situation of pandemic in states. He had also confirmed that board examination will be held in offline mode only, as always.
CBSE Board exam will begin from May 4 and conclude till June 10. Results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1, the minister said.
The minister said that our nation shifted to online classroom overnight amid pandemic with the help of teachers. He also said that ‘one class one channel’ was launched by DTH services to help those students who do not have access to internet and smartphones. He also thanked the students for their constant support and cooperation.
Union education began his address by thanking the teachers of India for working hard day and night and conduct online classes amid pandemic and contributed actively in conducting various exams and save an academic year of all students.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be live on Twitter at 6 pm. You can watch him at @DrRPNishank .
Announcing the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @cbse @mygovindia @MIB_India @PIB_India @DDNewslive https://t.co/PHiz3EwFvz— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020
Union education minister had confirmed earlier that there is no scope of conducting the board exams in online mode. The exam will be held in offline mode like every year.
Education minister will announce the date for CBSE board exams and other important instructions and guidelines to conduct the examination. He might also say something regarding the pre-boards and practical examination. Read more.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live on his Twitter handle, shortly. He will announce the commencement dates and other important decisions for CBSE Board examination 2021 at 6 pm today.