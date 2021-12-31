CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15

CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1. The minister announced the dates through a live video on his social media accounts. Every year, the board exams used to begin from the month of February and end in March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started a bit late due to the pandemic and classes were held online.

Earlier this month, the minister had clarified that there is no possibility of conducting the board examination till February and the dates regarding the same will be decided only after analysing the situation of pandemic in states. He had also confirmed that board examination will be held in offline mode only, as always.

Check latest updates here:

06: 08 pm IST ‘CBSE Board exam will be held between May 4 and June 10 CBSE Board exam will begin from May 4 and conclude till June 10. Results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1, the minister said.





06: 04 pm IST ‘Nation shifted to online classroom module overnight’ The minister said that our nation shifted to online classroom overnight amid pandemic with the help of teachers. He also said that ‘one class one channel’ was launched by DTH services to help those students who do not have access to internet and smartphones. He also thanked the students for their constant support and cooperation.





06:03 pm IST Education minister thanks teachers for working hard and save an academic year amid pandemic Union education began his address by thanking the teachers of India for working hard day and night and conduct online classes amid pandemic and contributed actively in conducting various exams and save an academic year of all students.





05:40 pm IST CBSE Board exam to be held offline Union education minister had confirmed earlier that there is no scope of conducting the board exams in online mode. The exam will be held in offline mode like every year.





05:33 pm IST CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here’s what to expect from education minister’s live interaction Education minister will announce the date for CBSE board exams and other important instructions and guidelines to conduct the examination. He might also say something regarding the pre-boards and practical examination. Read more.



