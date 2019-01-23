CBSE class 10, 12 roll number released for regular students, here are the details

CBSE Board exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released roll numbers for Class 10 and Class 12 regular students. Students can check their roll numbers on the official website of the Board.

The roll number of class 10 and 12 regular students has been released for the upcoming CBSE practical exams. However, CBSE is yet to release the admit card in the month of February.

Here’s how to download roll numbers of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2019:

Go to official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Under the ‘In Focus’ tab click ‘Roll No. LOC for Class X/XII Exam 2019’

Submit all the requisite details and security pin

Enter your affiliation number as User Id and Changed password as password.

Your roll number will be displayed.

Here’s the direct link to login CBSE roll number

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:26 IST