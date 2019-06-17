CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam admit card released, here’s how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released Admit card/Centre Material for Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment July examination 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.

The admit card of regular candidates can be accessed through the school login from where schools can download and provide it to the students. The admit card of private candidates can be downloaded directly from the official website of CBSE.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment exam admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

In the recent announcement section their is link for School Login and Private Candidate

If you are a private candidate, click on the link ‘Private candidate’

Click on the continue button on the new page that opens

Click on the admit card on the new page

Select region and key

Follow the instructions

Admit card will display on the screen, download it and take a printout

If you are a regular students, the admit card will be provided by the school.

Meanwhile, CBSE has completed the process of revaluation/verification of marks of the candidates, who have applied for the same. The marks of such candidates have been uploaded on the parinam Manjusha which has been integrated with digilocker.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:32 IST