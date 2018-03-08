CBSE board Exam 2018: Here’s an analysis of Class 10 IT Foundation paper

The class 10 Foundation of Information Technology paper was easy for students of Gangagurukulam School, Allahabad and they expect to score well. Even the teachers of the school said that the paper was not lengthy as it had multiple choice as well as short and descriptive questions in right proportion.

“The question paper of IT was easy and according to the pattern on which the two previous board exams were held. I will score well in the same,” said Divya, a Class 10 students of Gangagurukulam School, Allahabad.

“I attended all questions and completed my paper before time as it required less of descriptive and lengthy questions and more of short and multiple choice questions,” said Kirti Kumar, student of the Gangagurukulam School.

“The pattern of Class 10 Foundation of Information Technology paper was innovative as it had multiple choice questions as well as short and descriptive questions in right proportion. Students were spared from dealing with theory part to quite an extent and instead there knowledge was well checked through short and objective questions,” said Subhodeep Chatterjee, a computer teacher at the Gangagurukulam School.

According to Kirti Ghosh, computer teacher at Gangagurukulam School questions pertaining to programing and coding were well asked to check knowledge of students of the topic while the scoring questions relating to topics like Internet, Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML) and Extensible Markup Language (XML), etc were easy to answer.

(With inputs from Kenneth John in Allahabad)