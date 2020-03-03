e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2020: Important topics to revise on last day before paper

CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2020: Important topics to revise on last day before paper

CBSE Class 10th science exam 2020 will be conducted on March 4. Here are the important topics to revise on the last day before the exam shared by Anand Prakash, Head of Academics and Co-Founder at Vedantu.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:01 IST
CBSE class 10th Science exam will be conducted on March 4. Here are some important topics to revise on the last day before the exam
CBSE class 10th Science exam will be conducted on March 4. Here are some important topics to revise on the last day before the exam
         

CBSE class 10th Science exam will be conducted on March 4. Here are some important topics to revise on the last day before the exam shared by Anand Prakash, Head of Academics and Co-Founder at Vedantu.

PHYSICS

Chapter Name----Topics

Light -- Reflection and Refraction Problems, Ray diagrams, Application based questions

Human Eye and Colourful World -- Natural Phenomenon (Atmospheric Refraction, Scattering), Defect of eyes. Parts of the eye, Refraction Through Prism

Electricity -- Electricity Problems, Circuit Diagrams, Electrical heating, Ohm’s law

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current -- Flemings left Hand rule, Working Principle of Motor and Generator. Construction of Motor and Generator. Magnetic field, Induction of electric current

Sources of Energy --Types of sources of energy, Difference between.

CHEMISTRY:

Chapter Name ---------- Topics

Chemical Reactions -- Identification of types of reactions and balancing

Acid-Bases & Salts --- pH and indicators (litmus-phenolphthalein)

Metals & Non metals --- Metallurgy related Q’s, Reactivity series, corrosion, alloys

Carbon & its compounds -- Nomenclature, Esterification- saponification, properties of carbon

Periodic Classification of Elements -- Atomic number-mass, tendency of elements across the table

BIOLOGY:

Chapter Name -- Topics

Life Process -- Heart, Blood & Blood vessels, Excretion (Kidney and filtration)

Control & Coordination -- Hormones, Nerve impulse, Neurons

Reproduction in Organisms -- Female reproductive system, diff b/w sexual & asexual reprdn. types of asexual reprduction

Heredity & Evolution -- Mendelism, Homologous structures

Our Environment --garbage disposal & management, trophic levels-food web

(Shared by Anand Prakash, Head of Academics and Co-Founder, Vedantu. Content shared here are personal. HT does not take any responsibility for it.)

