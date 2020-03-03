CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2020: Important topics to revise on last day before paper
CBSE Class 10th science exam 2020 will be conducted on March 4. Here are the important topics to revise on the last day before the exam shared by Anand Prakash, Head of Academics and Co-Founder at Vedantu.education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:01 IST
PHYSICS
Chapter Name----Topics
Light -- Reflection and Refraction Problems, Ray diagrams, Application based questions
Human Eye and Colourful World -- Natural Phenomenon (Atmospheric Refraction, Scattering), Defect of eyes. Parts of the eye, Refraction Through Prism
Electricity -- Electricity Problems, Circuit Diagrams, Electrical heating, Ohm’s law
Magnetic Effects of Electric Current -- Flemings left Hand rule, Working Principle of Motor and Generator. Construction of Motor and Generator. Magnetic field, Induction of electric current
Sources of Energy --Types of sources of energy, Difference between.
CHEMISTRY:
Chapter Name ---------- Topics
Chemical Reactions -- Identification of types of reactions and balancing
Acid-Bases & Salts --- pH and indicators (litmus-phenolphthalein)
Metals & Non metals --- Metallurgy related Q’s, Reactivity series, corrosion, alloys
Carbon & its compounds -- Nomenclature, Esterification- saponification, properties of carbon
Periodic Classification of Elements -- Atomic number-mass, tendency of elements across the table
BIOLOGY:
Chapter Name -- Topics
Life Process -- Heart, Blood & Blood vessels, Excretion (Kidney and filtration)
Control & Coordination -- Hormones, Nerve impulse, Neurons
Reproduction in Organisms -- Female reproductive system, diff b/w sexual & asexual reprdn. types of asexual reprduction
Heredity & Evolution -- Mendelism, Homologous structures
Our Environment --garbage disposal & management, trophic levels-food web
(Shared by Anand Prakash, Head of Academics and Co-Founder, Vedantu. Content shared here are personal. HT does not take any responsibility for it.)