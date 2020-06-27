e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Class 10th student may opt for taking exam if not satisfied with result: HRD Minister

CBSE Class 10th student may opt for taking exam if not satisfied with result: HRD Minister

The CBSE and ICSE on June 25 told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:24 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that CBSE students of class X may opt for taking the exam if they are not satisfied by the result which will be declared on July 15.

Pokhriyal said,”As the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled, the CBSE has decided to declare result on July 15.”

“However the result will be calculated on the exams which have already been given but the students who think they could have done better if they had taken exams, they may opt for giving exams. This option will be open for the student who have not taken exams for all the subjects,” added Pokhriyal.

He gave his blessing to the student for their future and said that ustilise this time in a good manner and without any pressure.

“Our first priority to save the lives of children and then the education. I would like to wish a bright future for the students. Utilize this time in a good way and feel no pressure,” he said.

The CBSE and ICSE on June 25 told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15.

ICSE, on the other hand, told the top court that they might give an option to the class 10 students to write the exams at a later stage as well.

