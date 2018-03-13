CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper 2018 analysis: Easy for many, but tricky for some

Many students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Chemistry examination on Tuesday said the paper was easy and not lengthy. However, some students found the paper a bit difficult and one of the teachers even said “it is hard to score well as organic chemistry and numerical questions were quite tricky to solve.”

“Unlike physics, there were no tricky questions in this paper,” said Raghav Rajpurohit of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in Jaipur.

Chandra Dev Singh of the same school said, “ It went well. Apart from one or two low mark questions, I was able to do all.”

“The paper was easy. All the questions came from within the NCERT textbook. If you have studied the book well, you’d have easily done all,” said Parikshit Ranjeet Raje of Jayshree Periwal High School in Jaipur.

Soumya Meena of Notre Dame Academy in Patna also found the paper easy and could complete the paper before time. “I had practised all exercise questions from NCERT books as well as the last 10 years questions that helped.”

Dushyant Kuma, a student of Dehradun’s Vivekananda school, too found the paper easy. “The questions were straight forward and weren’t tricky,” he said.

Another student Sumit of the same school said, “I was afraid of Chemistry, but the question paper was good. The difficulty level was not high and someone who has studied the subject won’t have issues in solving it.”

However, Bhopal’s Bal Bharti School Class 12 student Preeti Vishwakarma said, “The chemistry exam paper was not a straight one. I found difficulty in solving numerical questions.”

Bhopal’s St Francis School Class 12 student Anmol Dogra said, “The paper was a bit difficult. However, it was not a lengthy. Most of the students completed the questions before time.”

Bhopal’s KV No 1 chemistry teacher Neeta Chaturvedi said, “It is easy to pass the exam but it is hard to score well as organic chemistry and numerical questions were quite tricky to solve.”

“The questions were easy and direct. At least 40% questions were from last five years question papers. Anyone who would have solved the previous year questions and covered the NCERT exercises can score above 80. The questions were easier than last year’s. However, the private candidates who do not study from NCERT books were seen sleeping in my centre, that was a bit concerning,” said Abha Choudhary, chemistry teacher of Notre Dame Academy, Patna.

