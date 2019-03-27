CBSE Class 12 economics question paper 2019 analysis: Mixed response from students after the exam

CBSE Class 12 students in Lucknow, who appeared in economics exam on Wednesday, gave a mixed response when asked about the difficulty level of the paper.

Samriddhi Priyadarshini, a Class 12 student of Lucknow Public School(LPS), South City said, “Paper contained many complicated questions.” Another student from the same school, Manya Rastogi said, ”Only macroeconomics was tricky but I managed to attempt the questions, as I have been practising the sample paper.”

Another student Shreya Tiwari of LPS said that the paper was moderately difficult. It was neither very hard nor very easy.

A senior economics teachers of Lucknow Public School, South City, Kalyan Kumar said, “Economics paper was a challenging one. Many of the questions were tricky; ensuring that only students who had an in-depth knowledge and were regular in studies could answer them well.” He further said that the economics paper was much more difficult in comparison to the last five years’ question papers.

Prakhar Praveen, a student of GD Goenka Public School expressed happiness over the kind of questions asked as most of them were simple and direct. Mannat Dutta, a student said, “Paper was very easy and short. Few numerical questions were tricky as they involved application of more than one concept in order to arrive at the solution.”

Nipun Jha, a Class 12 commerce stream student of Delhi Public School Lucknow said the paper was comparatively easy, except for few, and as usual most of them where direct. “I’m expecting to score in 90s,” Nipun added.

Harshit Singh of DPS said, “The question paper of quite easy. The questions were mostly asked directly from the topics. There were very few questions based on practical knowledge and the paper was easy. I am expecting a score of above 90.”

Vanshika Singh, a Class 12 student of DPS said, “I thought the micro part was easier than macro, overall the paper was moderate. I am expecting above 85.” Mansi Shakya of Class 12 said, “The paper was of moderate difficuly level and some questions were tricky and also needed analytical mind. Overall my exam went fine and I am expecting to secure A1 grade.”

Bhopal

Students coming out of HEMA higher secondary school after appearing in CBSE Class12 economics exam in Bhopal on Wednesday. ( Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo )

In Bhopal, Jawahar Lal Nehru School student Anshika Bourasi said, “The paper was overall easy and short. But some questions, especially from microeconomics, were surprising for students as such questions were never asked in the exam before.”

Another student of the same school Sami Khan said, “I found microeconomics section a bit tough as tricky questions were asked. A lot of questions having diagram were asked which I feel will help in scoring well.”

GVN Global School student Shikhar Shrivastava said, “The questions related to indifference and variable proportions were complicated and time consuming. However, I completed the exam in the designated time.”

Patna

A private candidate Shivam Kashyap of Patna said, “The paper was very easy. I completed my paper in less than two hours. Anyone who would have covered the syllabus properly will find the paper very easy.”

(With inputs from Nandini)

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 15:32 IST