CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2019: Students demand grace marks for error in paper setting

In CBSE Class 12 English Core paper there were no internal choices for two six marks questions leaving students struck during the examination on Saturday. The parents, as well as students, are now demanding grace marks for the error in the question paper.

Mother of class 12 student Yajur Bansal, Aarti Bansal said, “As per the pattern, two questions worth 6 marks each were to be set based on two novels, The invisible man by HG Wells and Silas Marner by George Eliot. Every school has the option of choosing one novel as there is an internal choice in the exam. However, in this exam students were not given any choice. In question 11, all sub questions were from one novel, while in question 12, all sub questions were from another novel. How can a student attempt questions if they have not studied both novels.”

Nishant, a student of GMSSS 15 said, “The paper otherwise was fine, but because of this error I will lose 6 marks. They should give us grace marks as it was not our fault.”

Chetna Kaul, a student of Sacred Heart said, “The paper setting was wrong. The questions were compulsory from both the novels while we had studied one.”

“There was an error in Class 12 CBSE English Core paper, optional questions were made compulsory. We are demanding grace marks for all students. In fact, we have sent a detailed representation to CBSE which it has forwarded to the Controller of Examination ‘for taking appropriate action’,” said Nitin Goyal, President Chandigarh Parents’ Association.

Reema Deewan, City Coordinator CBSE said, “The children should relax and focus on the next examination. If there are any gaps, it will be conveyed to CBSE through its internal channels. If it is established that there was an error in paper setting, CBSE will take care of it.”

“The error is regional. The papers in the Delhi region do not have any such issue. In fact, all sets had the error. Students in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir are affected by it,” said a CBSE official requesting anonymity.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 19:06 IST