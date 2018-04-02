CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core paper 2018 analysis: Students give mixed response

Some of the students, who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Hindi Core examination on Monday, said the paper was easy and scoring and others found it time-consuming.

Lucknow

Students in Lucknow said the paper was average as compared to last year but the questions on the unseen passage in section A was tough and that most of the students were unable to interpret its language.

Most students at City International School in the Uttar Pradesh capital claimed that thorough knowledge of the subject was required in answering the questions.

Akhilesh, a student of City International School, said the paper was good and he was “quite satisfied” with his performance. But others like Samriddhi, Navneet and Mansi found the paper lengthy.

Allahabad

Ayushi Tripathi, a student at Gangagurukulam School in the Uttar Pradesh city, said the paper was easy and all questions were from the syllabus.

“I attempted all the questions but in some questions, I exceeded the prescribed word limit as they were interesting and relevant in the present times,” she said.

Her teacher Anshul Tripathi also said the paper was in accordance with the prescribed National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

“The creative writing section of the paper having five questions of five marks each had well-framed questions relevant in present times like writing a letter to director of Doordarshan for telecast of programme on new literary works in Hindi in 150 words, feature writing on shortage of houses in metro cities besides book review, paragraph and article writing, etc,” Tripathi said.

Neerja Singh, a teacher in Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, said the 100-mark paper was well balanced.

“The three long answer questions besides short answer questions were simple and scoring. The word limit in each question gave students enough time to answer all questions,” she said.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Allahabad and Kenneth John in Lucknow)