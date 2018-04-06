CBSE Class 12 political science exam 2018 analysis: We will score well, say students after ‘easy’ paper

Students, who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 political science examination on Friday, found the difficulty level of the paper as easy and said they will score well.

Students in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal were happy with the direct questions, which they said were from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books.

“The paper was easy and short as I expected. I completed it before time,” Nisha Yadav, a student of Mansarovar Public School, said.

“It was a moderate paper. I am expecting good scores,” Shradha Malviya, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said.

The principal of Rajiv Gandhi CBSE School, PK Pathak, said students in his school were happy with the paper.

“Political science is a scoring subject and students can expect good marks due to the level of the paper,” Pathak added.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, students found the difficulty level of paper as moderate and said that it was scoring in most of the sections.

Students of GD Goenka Public School said the questions were direct and none were difficult.

“Overall the paper was fine and it went well,” Shreyash said.

“Except one question of four marks rest of the paper was easy,” his schoolmate Alisha said.

Akshit Chaddha, another student from GD Goenka Public School said it was an easy paper. “I’m hopeful of scoring full marks,” he added.

Their teachers said students will be able to score well.

The next main exam for Class 12 students is that of sociology, which will be held on April 10.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on March 5 and will end on April 12. This year, 11,86,306 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted at 4,138 centres in India and 71 venues abroad.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal and Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)