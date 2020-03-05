CBSE Class 12 political science paper 2020 : Last minute preparation tips, mock-tests

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:07 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Board Exam for Political Science on Friday, March 6, 2020. The students might have already prepared well for the examination and have started the last-minute revision. With the CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2020 exam only a day away, it is advisable to go through some of the important tips.

CBSE conducts the Class 12 Political Science Board Exam under the Arts stream. The theory paper consists of 80 marks weightage, while the project work has the weightage of 20 marks. There are two books for the Class 12 Political Science Paper: Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India since Independence.

Writing Pattern

In the theoretical paper, the first 20 questions will carry the weightage of 1 mark each, while there will be three short answer-type questions of 2 marks each. The next four long-answer questions will carry the weightage of 4 marks each, whereas question nos. 28 to 31 will be of 5 marks each, where question no 31 will be map-based. The last three essay-type questions will carry 6 marks each.

Sample Paper

Students can have a look at sample papers from last few years to acquaint themselves with the questions. CBSE has already published all the sample papers for all subjects for the last few years. You can also see the sample paper using the direct link here: CBSE 2020 Class 12 Political Science 2019-20

Preparation Tips

1. Put your answer into paragraphs and underline all the most important points. Put special emphasis on your handwriting. Try to keep you answer sheet as neat as possible.

2. The most important thing to keep in mind is time management. Make sure you don’t end up losing important parts while giving more time to short answers. Distribute the time wisely for each section. Most importantly, keep some time for revision after you finish writing.

3. Give more value to the scoring chapters as they carry more weightage. Mark all the important topics and revise them thoroughly before going for your board exam. In Contemporary World Politics, the important units are Cold War Era, The End of bipolarity, US Hegemony in World Politics and Alternative centres of power, Contemporary South Asia.

In Politics in India since Independence, play special focus on Unit 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18.

4. Try to score marks with MCQs and map-based questions, as they are quite scoring.

5. Take special note of your health and diet. Sleep properly before the exam and eat a proper breakfast before leaving for the examination.