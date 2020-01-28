CBSE Class 12 Psychology boards 2020: How to prepare for this paper

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:51 IST

Psychology focuses on the study of behaviours, experiences, and mental processes of human beings within society. CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam is slated to be held on February 22. The Psychology paper consists of two parts – Theory (70 marks) and Practical (30 marks).

Since the CBSE Psychology exam is less than a month away, here are some preparation tips for students to help them score good marks.

Diagrams: Practice diagrams of Rogers model, GAPS model of stress and Abraham Maslow Pyramid. If you don’t draw diagrams along with the answers for any of the aforementioned topics, you may lose marks.

Important Topics: Self and Personality, Psychological Disorders, Attitude and Social Cognition and Therapeutic Approaches.

Thorough Reading: Students should read every chapter of the textbook thoroughly. If you have read all the chapters carefully and more than once, you will be able to answer most of the 1-mark questions correctly.

NCERT textbook: Depend on the NCERT textbooks as they cover the whole Psychology syllabus.

Previous question papers: Don’t forget to anlayse and solve previous years’ question papers. This practice will help you focus on recurring questions. Practice will ensure that you will complete solve the questions within the given time.

Flashcards: Important terms and topics can be remembered by making cue cards. The questions in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 exam generally require you to differentiate or distinguish between two things. For example: you may be asked to distinguish between interpersonal and intrapersonal communication or substance dependence and substance abuse.

Revision: Revising the syllabus is a must before appearing for any exam. Sometimes, students read the whole syllabus, but owing to lack of revision, they tend to forget things on the exam day.