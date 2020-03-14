e-paper
CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2020 analysis

CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2020 analysis: CBSE conducted the class 12th biology exam on Saturday, March 14. The Biology exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

education Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:56 IST
CBSE 12th Biology analysis
CBSE conducted the class 12th biology exam on Saturday, March 14. The Biology exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.The theory exam carries 80 marks while the practical exam carries 20 marks.Biology is an important paper for the science stream students.

There were a total of 27 questions and five sections in the question paper. All questions were compulsory.

There are six long answer type questions carrying six marks each, six short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each, 10 short answer questions carrying three marks each and 10 very short answer questions carrying one marks each.

Section A contains five multiple choice question of one mark each, section B contains seven short answer type questions of two marks each. Section C contains nine short answer type questions of three marks each. Section D contains three case based short answer type questrions of three marks each and section E contains three long answer type questions of five marks each.

