CBSE CTET 2019: Last date for online application today, check all details here
CTET July 2019 Exam: Application process closing today. Apply soon.education Updated: Mar 05, 2019 13:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CTET July 2019: If you have not applied online for the CBSE CTET July 2019 exam yet, do it now. Today is the last date to apply for the CTET July 2019 examination. The application process for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July session exam will end today, March 5. The application process had started from February 5, 2019. The exam will be held on July 7, 2019.
Interested candidates should register for the CTET July 2019 exam as early as possible as the window for online registration is closing today.
CTET July 2019: Steps to follow to apply online
Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in
Go to the link that reads “Apply Online”
Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.
Upload Scanned Images of your latest Photograph and your Signature
Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card- Last date of fee submission- March 8, 2019
Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.
CTET July 2019- Fee Details
CATEGORY Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II
General/OBC--- For either Paper 1 or 2 Rs.700/- For both paper 1 and 2 Rs.1200/-
SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person -- For either Paper 1 Rs.350/- For both paper 1 and 2 --Rs.600/-
Click here to check CTET July 2019 eligibility
CTET JULY 2019: EXAM PATTERN
Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage
Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours
(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks
(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks
(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks
Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :
Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours
(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks
(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)
(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)
Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks
CTET JULY 2019--- QUALIFYING MARKS AND AWARD OF CTET CERTIFICATE
As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.
Click here to read official information brochure of CTET July 2019
