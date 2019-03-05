CBSE CTET 2019: Last date for online application today, check all details here

CTET July 2019: If you have not applied online for the CBSE CTET July 2019 exam yet, do it now. Today is the last date to apply for the CTET July 2019 examination. The application process for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July session exam will end today, March 5. The application process had started from February 5, 2019. The exam will be held on July 7, 2019.

Interested candidates should register for the CTET July 2019 exam as early as possible as the window for online registration is closing today.

CTET July 2019: Steps to follow to apply online

Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in

Go to the link that reads “Apply Online”

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload Scanned Images of your latest Photograph and your Signature

Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card- Last date of fee submission- March 8, 2019

Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET July 2019- Fee Details

CATEGORY Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II

General/OBC--- For either Paper 1 or 2 Rs.700/- For both paper 1 and 2 Rs.1200/-

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person -- For either Paper 1 Rs.350/- For both paper 1 and 2 --Rs.600/-

Click here to check CTET July 2019 eligibility

CTET JULY 2019: EXAM PATTERN

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

CTET JULY 2019--- QUALIFYING MARKS AND AWARD OF CTET CERTIFICATE

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

Click here to read official information brochure of CTET July 2019

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 13:03 IST